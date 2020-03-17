BREAKING NEWSWoman From Chicago First Death In Illinois From COVID-19
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure gave us a beautiful day with unlimited sunshine.

That ridge is drifting east allowing Wave #1 to move our way. We stay dry through the night with clouds increasing.

The first chance of rain with this one starts at daybreak and lasts all day. Mainly light showers, although persistent as they parade through the area.

Next 24 to 48 Hours Graph: 03.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

FutureCast 12km WED Midwest: 03.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We get a slight break between the two waves Wednesday night, but fog and drizzle will likely linger.

Next 24 to 48 Hours Thur Graph: 03.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

FutureCast 12km THUR Midwest: 03.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wave #2 is much more impressive for Thursday. Gusty warm winds from the southwest will carry temps into the lower 60s.

Bar Graph Precipitation Chances PM: 03.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will ride along that southwest flow and increase rain chances through the day. Enough instability may be present for late day and evening gusty thunderstorms, especially south of I-80.

Right now it looks like severe weather threat is highest downstate. But we’ll keep an eye on the track.

7-Day: 03.17.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A powerful cold front passes Friday morning and cold air rushes in for the weekend. But at least it will be bright Saturday and Sunday.