CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure gave us a beautiful day with unlimited sunshine.
That ridge is drifting east allowing Wave #1 to move our way. We stay dry through the night with clouds increasing.
The first chance of rain with this one starts at daybreak and lasts all day. Mainly light showers, although persistent as they parade through the area.
We get a slight break between the two waves Wednesday night, but fog and drizzle will likely linger.
Wave #2 is much more impressive for Thursday. Gusty warm winds from the southwest will carry temps into the lower 60s.
Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will ride along that southwest flow and increase rain chances through the day. Enough instability may be present for late day and evening gusty thunderstorms, especially south of I-80.
Right now it looks like severe weather threat is highest downstate. But we’ll keep an eye on the track.
A powerful cold front passes Friday morning and cold air rushes in for the weekend. But at least it will be bright Saturday and Sunday.