Chicago Bears Release Former First-Round Pick Leonard FloydThe Chicago Bears released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who became expendable given his large salary in 2020 and Robert Quinn's arrival.

Report: Chicago Bears To Sign Defensive End Robert Quinn To 5-Year $70 Million DealThe Bears have reportedly added a pass rusher to pair with Khalil Mack.

WWE WrestleMania To Go On Without Fans Amid Coronavirus PandemicWWE says WrestleMania will continue as scheduled, but thanks to coronavirus, will take place at a new venue without spectators.

Coronavirus In Illinois: With Many Races Delayed Or Cancelled, How Are Runners Handling COVID-19?CBS 2’s Lauren Victory caught up with runners in the middle of training for the Boston Marathon when COVID-19 hit.

NFL Draft Prospect Danny Pinter: 'I Grew Up A Bears Fan, So Getting Drafted By Them Would Be Awesome'South Bend, Indiana native and Ball State lineman Danny Pinter stood out at the NFL Combine, and he shares his story of how he got here.

Bulls and Blackhawks Will Pay United Center Workers Salaries Through SeasonAll of the approximately 1,200 day of game employees at Chicago's United Center will be paid through the season, according to a joint statement from Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf in association with the United Center ownership.