INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Indiana is now reporting a second death from COVID 19, and two new cases in Lake County in Northwest Indiana.
On Tuesday, state health officials said the patient from Johnson County was an adult over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized for the illness.
Indiana reported its first death from COVID 19, a man from the Indianapolis area, on Monday.
Under the current guidance for schools, 273 Indiana public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs
Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold. To date, 30Hoosiers have received presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, including two in Lake County.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; and
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.