CHICAGO (CBS) — Three workers at the air traffic control tower at Chicago’s Midway Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility is still being staffed and it has been cleaned. There has been no “immediate effect on operations.”
In a statement, the FAA said:
Contingency plans are in place to ensure the continuity of maintenance and around-the-clock air traffic control services at Midway and other air traffic facilities across the nation. In extreme circumstances, service levels could vary, but safety will not be compromised.
The FAA’s longstanding contingency plans call for services to fall back to that region’s TRACON in the event the tower goes dark. TRACON is the regional air traffic control hub that controls airspace after the plane leaves the main tower’s immediate vicinity.
