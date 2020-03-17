



CBS Chicago has provided wall-to-wall, extensive coverage during the coronavirus outbreak in Illinois. The number of confirmed cases continues to climb. And as schools and restaurants close, and people navigate voting during the primary election, this reporting is critical to keep our communities informed.

But there are other important stories that you might have missed! Read on and dive in:

Tow truck drivers breaking the law: CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory woke up hours before dawn and captured how tow trucks are quick to run red lights for more tows. One family shares how a loved one tragically fell victim to it.

Questionable charge: 10-year-old Wesley was diagnosed with autism. Why did a routine dentist appointment cost his family an additional fee? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey works to get answers.

‘’Kill cameras”: CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini has exposed Chicago Police officers raiding the wrong homes for the last year and a half in a series of investigative reports and a documentary, “[un]warranted.” But in never-before-seen police body camera footage during the raid on one innocent resident’s home, a sergeant is heard giving a shocking order to the other officers. (If you believe your home was wrongly raided, tell us here).

Teen found shot to death: Police are looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old. The teen was found dead in an alley in the Bowmanville neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the head.



Getting hosed: CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards continues to dig into serious billing issues with the Chicago Department of Water Management. He breaks down how the water department needs a refresher course on customer service and compiled tips for how to deal with their representatives.

Scamming the system: CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker examines how state law makes it difficult for landlords to evict squatters. She revisits one case you might remember.

2 injured in Lake Meadows fire: Several people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment.

Falling light poles: Isabella Keating remembers when she was sitting at a stop light in Streeterville and a light pole came crashing down. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey explores how often this happens in Chicago and why, as part of our ongoing reporting on the issue.