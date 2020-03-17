CHICAGO (CBS) — By now, you’ve seen the images of empty shelves—toilet paper is gone and wipes are wiped out.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports of another trend – products disappearing from medical supply closets.

Dr. Larry Williams of the Chicago Dental Society says dentists are considered one of the highest risk professions for the spread of the coronavirus. Their faces are within 14 inches of a patient’s mouth and some of their instruments create mist around them.

Keeping exam rooms clean is always a priority – now the Illinois State Dental Society is asking their rooms stay empty. No more cleanings or cavity fills for now – only emergency work. That’ll hopefully cut down on COVID 19 transmissions and conserve medical materials.

The stock is fine for three to six months at Dr. Dean Nicholas’ practice but coronavirus concerns are starting to bubble up at hospitals.

“Now it’s a problem getting those supplies because the public is using those supplies,” he said.

Starting today, no children or siblings under 18 will be allowed inside and only two healthy adults can drop in to Lurie Children’s Hospital. A staff member tells CBS 2 the change in visitor policy is partly because visitors drain the supply.

Then there’s the concern over supply theft – widely reported on social media from hospital workers around the country.

Pleas even coming in for people to stop stealing toilet paper.

At Northwestern Memorial Hospital workers are being threatened with termination if the take masks or other hospital supplies for personal use.

The most ironic thing about mask theft? Wearing them is not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control unless you’re already sick or caring for someone who is ill.