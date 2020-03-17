CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Illinois has canceled May graduation at its three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A note signed by the U. of I leadership at the three campuses, including U. of I. System President Tim Killeen, states that diplomas will be mailed. The university is considering ways to honor the 2020 class with virtual events. The turnout for commencement events, which draw between a few hundred to several thousand people, far exceed the federal guidance that calls for canceling large events for at least eight weeks, the university said.
“We know you share the goal of those restrictions – protecting yourselves and the well-being of your family, friends and the broader community, particularly the most vulnerable among us. We are proud of your sacrifice and your success, Class of 2020, and we promise we will find ways to honor your achievements,” the letter said.
Illinois has at least 160 known cases of COVID-19, but the actual number is likely much higher because of limited testing. The state reported its first death from the disease on Tuesday and revealed that 18 patients in a nursing home have contracted the virus.