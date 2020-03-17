(CBS Chicago) — Recent reports suggest that the Chicago Bears are planning to release outside linebacker Leonard Floyd. The four-year veteran is coming off a three-sack, 40-tackle season. While Floyd routinely pressured opposing quarterbacks, his three sacks were his lowest total since he entered the league.
Floyd has earned about $15.8 million to date and was scheduled to make $13.2 million in the optional fifth year of his rookie contract. The Bears seem uninterested in picking up that sizable option, especially given the team’s tight salary cap.
Floyd was an under-performing piece of an often formidable Bears defense. While the linebacker hasn’t missed a game since the 2017 season, his pending salary is a high price to pay for his services, especially given the team’s needs on the offensive side of the ball. With the Bears reportedly agreeing to terms with defensive end and elite pass rusher Robert Quinn, Floyd becomes even more expendable.
Floyd was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft (ninth overall). He has picked up 18.5 sacks during his time in Chicago, along with 154 combined tackles. His season sack totals have actually dropped each season since his rookie year. Even with all the opposition’s attention aimed at Khalil Mack the last two seasons, Floyd was unable to turn that trend around.