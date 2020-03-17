CHICAGO (CBS)– Looking for a germ-free gym while helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus?
Here are some places to go for a walk that will get you out of the house, exercising and relaxing.
606 Trail
This converted rail line is a great spot to walk while social distancing. The path is 2.7 miles and has 10 access points with unique views of the city.
The access points include the following locations:
- 1801 N. Ridgeway Ave.
- 3543 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
- 1801 N. Albany Ave.
- 2998 Bloomingdale Ave.
- 1801 N. California Ave.
- 2558 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
- 1801 N. Western Ave.
- 1943 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
- 1801 N. Wood St.
- 1722 N. Ashland Ave.
Lakefront Trail
While high lake levels have caused closures along the trail, a view of the lakefront is the perfect way to spend time outside and away from crowds. Check out a map of detours at the park district website.
According to the Chicago Park District, The following sections are closed:
- The bike & pedestrian trails from Fullerton Ave. to North Ave, the bike & pedestrian trails from Oak St. to Ohio St. and the pedestrian trail from 47th St. to 51st St.
North Park Village Nature Center
Looking for a place to Hike in Chicago? Check out the trails located at 5801 N. Pulaski Rd for trails through woodland, prairie and savanna. The nature center features 46-acres for hiking, walking and enjoying the outdoors.
While programming will be postponed due to the coronavirus, the park’s bathrooms and walking areas will be open.
Garfield Paths and Trails
The walking trails are located in Garfield Park at 100 N. Central Park Ave.
Edgebrook Woods
Located in the Forest Glen neighborhood, this is a great spot to hike and bike. The Edgebrook Woods forest preserve is located at 6129 N. Central Ave provides a spacious area if you area looking to get off the couch and outside.