CHICAGO (CBS) — All Macy’s stores will shut its doors beginning at the end of business on Tuesday amid coronavirus concerns.
In a news release, the company, said all of its stores would stay closed through the end of March and that those on staff would still receive paychecks and benefits.
Macy’s employs around 125,000 employees and more than 700 stores across the country.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.
The company’s other stores include Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Gennette said the company will still be able to service customers through the stores’ online sites.