CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges have been filed in the shooting of a Round Lake police officer who was shot while intervening in a domestic violence scene, police say.
Alan D. Quintana-Cruz, 23, of Round Lake Beach, has been charged with aggravated battery and disarming a peace officer, both of which are felonies.
Round Lake Beach police responded to a call for a domestic battery in progress in the 100 block of Golfview Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday. Two adult relatives were fighting outside the home, police said.
The first officer arrived and intervened, and one of the two began fighting the police officer. During the fight, the man began grabbing the police officer’s firearm, which was secured in a holster. The gun then discharged in the holster striking the officer in the leg.
The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was stabilized in non-life threatening condition.
Quintana-Cruz had an active failure to appear arrest warrant for battery at the time of the incident, police said. He was arrested on the warrant and has been in custody since the incident.
Quintana-Cruz was due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.