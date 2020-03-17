BREAKING NEWSThree Workers At Midway Airport Test Positive For COVID-19
Filed Under:Chicago, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Penguins, Shedd Aquarium, Social Distancing

CHICAGO (CBS) — The journey continues!

Penguins at the Shedd Aquarium are off on another adventure. The aquarium is closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, leaving the penguins free to roam.

(Credit: Shedd Aquarium)

They are Edward and Annie and they’re exploring the Shedd’s rotunda and ventured over to the information kiosk.

(Credit: Shedd Aquarium)

The Shedd said it will continue sharing animal updates while everyone is practicing social distancing. The animals at the Shedd Aquarium are also celebrating the luck of the Irish with special, holiday enrichment activities for the animals, including a pot of gold, shamrocks, and a leprechaun’s top hat.

(Credit: Shedd Aquarium)

The activities help keep the animals, like the otters, penguins and sea lions, active and engaged.