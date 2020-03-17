CHICAGO (CBS) — The journey continues!
Penguins at the Shedd Aquarium are off on another adventure. The aquarium is closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, leaving the penguins free to roam.
They are Edward and Annie and they’re exploring the Shedd’s rotunda and ventured over to the information kiosk.
The Shedd said it will continue sharing animal updates while everyone is practicing social distancing. The animals at the Shedd Aquarium are also celebrating the luck of the Irish with special, holiday enrichment activities for the animals, including a pot of gold, shamrocks, and a leprechaun’s top hat.
The activities help keep the animals, like the otters, penguins and sea lions, active and engaged.
It's a #StPatricksDay penguin party! 💚🐧 While we can't go out & party, the animals can! Our caretakers are committed to providing enriching activities (like edible shamrocks) for the animals with or without guests here to see it. Check in throughout the day to see more! pic.twitter.com/Xz1bXd2zk0
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 17, 2020