CHICAGO (CBS) — With “extremely low turnout” at the start of Tuesday’s primaries in Chicago, city election officials criticized Gov. JB Pritzker for refusing a request to cancel in-person voting and hold voting entirely by mail. The governor’s office fired back, blasting the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners for turning down offers to use the National Guard to help staff polling places.

“The Governor cannot unilaterally cancel or delay an election. Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and we could not risk confusion and disenfranchisement in the courts. No one is saying this is a perfect solution. We have no perfect solutions at the moment. We only have least bad solutions,” Pritzker press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh stated in an email.

Earlier in the day, election board spokesman James Allen had said, in a call with the governor’s staff last week, the board urged the state to cancel in-person voting on Tuesday, and move to voting by mail only, but their request was rejected.

Allen also noted the governor on Monday said he was mandating a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

“How do you reconcile that with having an election?” Allen said. “This is not anywhere near a normal situation. this is a global pandemic and it was a snowball we could all see coming down the hill.”

Meantime, the governor’s office fired back at the city’s election board, ripping them for refusing offers to help staff polling stations, as the city was facing a major shortage of election judges.

“The Governor’s Office offered to provide the National Guard to help staff the election and we also worked to recruit volunteers. 2000 young people from the Mikva Challenge were turned away from volunteering because the board wouldn’t reduce red tape. So instead of accepting help or offering any solutions of their own, the Chicago Board of Elections decided to wait until Election Day to get on a call with press and make politically charged accusations,” Abudayyeh stated in an email.

According to Allen, turnout was “extremely low” at Chicago polling places in the first two hours on Tuesday, likely because so many people are staying home. However, even with concerns about the ongoing spread of COVID-19, Allen said he would not call low turnout a blessing in disguise.

“I would call it a curse,” he said.