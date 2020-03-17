CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s Primary Election Day in Illinois and polling places are working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
While officials are telling Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more, some polling places expect to see hundreds of voters waiting in line at a time.
Election judge Doug Brooks was hoping Governor JB Pritzker would delay Illinois’ primary.
#IllinoisPrimary is underway with polls officially open.
Concerns over #coronavirus could overshadow election.
He’s already set up his polling place at Colletti’s Italian restaurant in Jefferson Park.
Brooks is fulfilling his obligation short-handed too. He was supposed to be one of five election judges. He says one of only two are planning to show up.
Many election judges are choosing to sit out the primary because of the coronavirus and the idea of how many people will be in one place.
Cook County normally has 8,000 judges. As of Tuesday morning, only 5,600 are signed up.
Brooks also said his set-up package only included one small bottle of Purell hand sanitizer, for hundreds of voters, for the entire day.
“I’m so torn over this,” Brooks said. “I said I’d be there and I really am strong about fulfilling commitments. I also feel really strong about the position of election judge and the privilege we have in this country to be able to vote.”
The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters are encouraged to cast their ballots by mail, but it has to be postmarked today.