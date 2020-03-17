CHICAGO (CBS)– Tom Brady announced he will not be returning to the New England Patriots after 20 years.
FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
The quarterback tweeted messages to his team and fans announcing his decision. He said he is “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”
“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady said. “It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”