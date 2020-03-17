  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tom Brady announced he will not be returning to the New England Patriots after 20 years.

The quarterback tweeted messages to his team and fans announcing his decision. He said he is “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady said. “It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”