WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — The Mayor of Willowbrook on Tuesday night was calling on young people to step up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla is urging teens and 20-somethings who are home from school to contact a charity so they can help the most vulnerable, those in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.
The help could involve getting prescriptions or simply checking up on people.
A cluster of coronavirus cases has developed at the Chateau Nursing and Rehab Center in Willowbrook.
More information is available at GivingDuPage.org.
Gov. JB Pritzker noted that on Saturday, one of the new cases in Illinois involved a resident of the private long-term care facility.
The Illinois Department of Corrections infectious control team came to the facility while taking every precaution, and tested its entire population. As of Tuesday, those tests have revealed 22 new positive cases – 18 residents and four staff members.
All residents are in isolation either in the facility or in a hospital, and all staff are being monitored at home, officials said.