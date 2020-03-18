  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain that’s overspread the area will move through pretty quickly, tapering off by about 6 p.m. A few showers are possible Wednesday night.

A surge of warm air moves into our area as we head into Thursday. We could have some early morning fog. Rain chances ramp up, beginning around 7 a.m. Temperatures jump to over 60 degrees Thursday. The normal high is around 48.

Storm Map: 03.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We’ll see rain during the day on Thursday and, as the center of the low pressure system and a cold front approach, thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday Noon Radar: 03.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Thursday 5 p.m. Radar: 03.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The Storm Prediction Center has now raised Chicago to a SLIGHT risk for severe storms. Iowa and southern Illinois are at an ENHANCED risk. Iowa has a 5% tornado chance and southern Illinois is at a 10% risk. Northern Illinois is at a 2% tornado risk.

A cold front moves through late Thursday leaving us with colder temps on Friday, in the lower 40s, and only the upper 30s for Saturday.

First Day Spring: 03.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

7-Day: 03.18.20

(Credit: CBS 2)