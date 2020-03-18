CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain that’s overspread the area will move through pretty quickly, tapering off by about 6 p.m. A few showers are possible Wednesday night.
A surge of warm air moves into our area as we head into Thursday. We could have some early morning fog. Rain chances ramp up, beginning around 7 a.m. Temperatures jump to over 60 degrees Thursday. The normal high is around 48.
We’ll see rain during the day on Thursday and, as the center of the low pressure system and a cold front approach, thunderstorms are possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has now raised Chicago to a SLIGHT risk for severe storms. Iowa and southern Illinois are at an ENHANCED risk. Iowa has a 5% tornado chance and southern Illinois is at a 10% risk. Northern Illinois is at a 2% tornado risk.
A cold front moves through late Thursday leaving us with colder temps on Friday, in the lower 40s, and only the upper 30s for Saturday.