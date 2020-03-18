Coronavirus In Chicago: Cubs Jason Heyward To Donate $200K To Relief EffortsCubs outfield Jason Heyward is giving $200,000 to MASK and the Greater Chicago Food Depository to help local families affected by coronavirus.

Report: Nick Foles Traded To Chicago BearsThe Chicago Bears trade a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles, who will presumably compete for the starting job.

Chicago Bears Release Former First-Round Pick Leonard FloydThe Chicago Bears released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who became expendable given his large salary in 2020 and Robert Quinn's arrival.

Report: Chicago Bears To Sign Defensive End Robert Quinn To 5-Year $70 Million DealThe Bears have reportedly added a pass rusher to pair with Khalil Mack.

WWE WrestleMania To Go On Without Fans Amid Coronavirus PandemicWWE says WrestleMania will continue as scheduled, but thanks to coronavirus, will take place at a new venue without spectators.

Coronavirus In Illinois: With Many Races Delayed Or Cancelled, How Are Runners Handling COVID-19?CBS 2’s Lauren Victory caught up with runners in the middle of training for the Boston Marathon when COVID-19 hit.