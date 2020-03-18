CHICAGO (CBS) — Ford Motor Company is closing its Torrence Avenue assembly plant after Thursday’s shifts, so it can be cleaned to slow the spread of coronavirus. The company aims to begin to reopen on March 30.
It’s part of the company’s decision to shut down plants in North America to protect its workers from the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. It is not known whether any workers at the Chicago plant are infected.
“We’re continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe – even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America
After the shutdown, the United Auto Workers and the company will work to establish plans to maximize social distancing during work hours and especially during shift changes when large numbers of workers gather at entrances and exits.
On Monday, Ford asked all salaried employees – except those performing business critical roles that can’t be done off site – to work remotely until further notice.
Workers at the Torrence Avenue plant, which is the oldest continuous running facility in the company, assemble the company’s flagship SUV, the Ford Explorer.