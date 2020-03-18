



During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more important than ever to follow the guidance of public officials and practice social distancing. Governor J.B. Pritzker has banned gatherings of 50 people or more . At CBS 2, we are also taking precautions.

As CBS 2’s Dan Kraemer reports, we at CBS 2 are not immune to the dangers of COVID-19. Many of our colleagues spend their days outside interacting with strangers. They get within six feet of them. They touch them to put microphones on their lapels. They shake hands.

Even those of us in the newsroom are not immune. We touch the same door handles, elevator buttons, computer keyboards and phones. We had to take action. For the safety of ourselves, our families, and to do the right thing for the community we serve to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Changes have been made. Erin Kennedy is co-anchoring in the newsroom while Ryan and Megan are in the studio. Yasmeen has been in the field reporting on traffic and most of our reporters are going to the field directly from their homes. Anchors Irika Sargent and Brad Edwards are also anchoring from different locations in the newsroom.

By last Friday, about half of our employees remained out of the office. That number increased even more this week.

The CDC recommends everyone to stay home if possible and to avoid discretionary travel. This includes shopping trips and visiting your loved ones, especially those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Other ways to help protect yourself and others from catching the coronavirus is to wash your hands often and to sanitize your work space. For more tips, check out our “Just The Facts” page.