CHICAGO (CBS) — A school district in the northwest suburbs is making sure kids who need it still get two meals a day while schools are closed for the coronavirus outbreak, turning school buses into meals on wheels.

Students were out, but nutritional staff at Walter Sundling Junior High School in Palatine volunteered to come in, with the goal of packing some 2,600 lunch bags. Tuesday’s meal included cheese, tortillas, apples, carrots, and ranch dressing.

It’s not only lunch they are prepping, but breakfast for the next day as well.

“It’s very important for our students to get meals served while we’re off school during this time. Many students don’t have access to food while they’re at home this week. They rely on our meals during school time for breakfast and lunch, so it’s very important,” said Kristin Voights, director of nutrition services.

“We are just trying to stay ahead of it, figure out how to get distance learning in place to make sure our students have food, and just to keep as much continuity of instruction as possible is our goal,” said Palatine District 15 Superintendent Dr. Laurie Heinz.

Once packed, the school buses took off to 14 different stops around parts of Palatine, Rolling Meadows, and Hoffman Estates.

Staffers say they will continue as long as it needed, and as long as they are allowed. Any kid under 18 is eligible for a meal.