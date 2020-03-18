CHICAGO (CBS) — Several area malls will close because of the coronavirus.
The Simon Property Group, whose properties include the Woodfield Mall, will shut its doors Wednesday night.
“Simon will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S. This measure will take effect from 7:00 p.m. local time today and will end on March 29,” according to a company news release.
The properties in the Chicago area include Chicago Premium outlet in Aurora, Gurnee Mills, Orland Square in Orland Park and Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
There’s no word on when or if the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, owned by the Macerich development company, will close its doors.
On Tuesday, Macy’s closed its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of March.
