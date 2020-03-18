CHICAGO (CBS)– A DePaul faculty member has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Chicago Public Library Lincoln Park branch and AMITA Sage Medical Group will be closed for cleaning Wednesday.
According to school officials, DePaul received a notice late Tuesday that a faculty member who works in 1150 W. Fullerton Ave. tested positive for COVID-19.
“The faculty member was last in the building briefly on Sunday, March 15 with a non-DePaul person who also has been confirmed to have COVID-19,” school officials said in a written statement.
AMITA Sage Medical at the Lincoln Park Campus will reopen on Thursday.
As reported Tuesday, all university libraries are closed.