CHICAGO (CBS)– For those working mostly independently, social distancing is still manageable. However, as fears grow, jobs may become less frequent.
“Really I’m going about my every day practice but I’m just trying to be a little more conscientious of the things that we touch should I touch the sink or not do I need to wipe Door knobs down,” Independent contractor Thomas Schuldt said.
Schuldt is working as an independent painter in the Northwest suburbs. So far, he says he’s only had one cancellation due to coronavirus concerns. Since he works mostly by himself he’s hoping he’ll be able to continue earning a living and supporting his family.
“My wife is a waitress so her restaurant is already closed, so that’s a lack of income there,” he said. “She only does that part time because we have two kids. So I am the main breadwinner and if something happens we go on total lockdown that does become a total concern for me.”
Schuldt said if it makes his clients feel better, he will wear the mask and gloves he already has for drywall. He also said if he’s not allowed inside the weather is now warming up enough room to start outdoor jobs.