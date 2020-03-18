CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lincoln Park woman is quarantined at home after finding out she has contracted the coronavirus.

She is talking about her symptoms, hospital visits, testing and what’s next.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports from Lincoln Park where the woman waits for word from health officials.

Debra Westfall is now the second person in her condo building to test positive for COVID-19. Just last year, she battled breast cancer and won. For the safety and privacy of the residents, CBS 2 is not disclosing the name of the building.

Westfall is being interviewed through FaceTime from her living room in Lincoln Park. That’s where she’s been told to stay after learning she has COVID-19.

“I don’t know if the worst is behind me or if the worst is yet to come. But I’m really scared,” Westfall said.

She said her symptoms started last Wednesday, that’s when she started experiencing cough, low energy and body aches. The same symptoms continued Thursday and Friday. Westfall started feeling better Saturday but was still coughing.

It was Sunday when she found out someone in her condo building had COVID-19. Westfall said she had heard it from a neighbor.

On Monday, the association at her Lincoln Park condo building sent an e-mail confirming one person in the building tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, CBS 2 obtained a picture of crews in hazmat suits cleaning the building.

Westfall, who was still experiencing a cough and shortness of breath on Monday, called her primary care doctor. Her doctor told her to go to a clinic.

“They immediately shuffled me to a private room,” Westfall said.

They swabbed throat and nose and told Westfall that they would be mailing her test off to test for the coronavirus. She was given a face mask to wear and told to focus on social distancing; not to come within six feet of anybody.

Her test results came back in 24 hours. Now, she’s waiting for a call from the Chicago Public Health Department. While Westfall waits for more direction, she’s worried about who else she may have infected.