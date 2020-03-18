CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Fire Department sources told CBS 2 Wednesday night that a second member of the department has tested positive for coronavirus.
We are told the Assistant Deputy Chief Paramedic for Field Division North tested positive.
The Fire Department has not confirmed the information.
The source said the wife of the CFD Member who tested positive holds high position within the department. She was sent home.
A CFD paramedic has already tested positive.
The city doesn’t believe the paramedic who tested positive contracted COVID-19 while responding to a call, but he is now quarantined along with his partner. The firefighters’ union is calling for the entire house to be quarantined, but there’s no word if that will happen, although the city has said the station is being cleaned and disinfected, including any equipment or vehicles he used while symptomatic.
The source said following a CBS 2 story last night, that protective face masks given to first responders are now being “spray tested.” CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar is told are told this is done to ensure a secure fit.