CHICAGO (CBS) — As people find themselves working from home, those with children have extra work when it comes to keeping their kids occupied, entertained and most importantly educated and on task during this unexpected school break.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on what to think about as parents and kids adjust to the new normal under COVID-19.

With karaoke, her daughter dressed up for math time, then did push-ups for gym. Science tends to fascinate too.

Chicago public school parent Alex Lopez shared experiments he’s conducting, like a slow motion image of a meteor crash.

His basement is now class C-19. His four, five and six-year-old students help create rules and makeshift schedule.

Therapist Lauren Bondy is the founder of Parenting Perspectives.

“Yeah, of course they feel overwhelmed,” Bondy said.

Her company offers classes for moms and dads looking for everyday tools. Interestingly enough, that number one tip is to take care of yourself.

“Our children are going to pick up on our energy,” Bondy said. “So we will be more effective as parents when we can find ways to calm ourselves first.”

Fatima Agha of Oak Park sent CBS 2 video of her obedient second grader e-learning. But what about older children who’d rather be chatting online?

Bondy said let up a little so teens don’t feel isolated from friends. Then ask them for ideas.

“They’re so much more likely to follow the plan if they have had some input,” Bondy said. “Empathy is so important right now. Put yourself in their shoes. Tell them you know this is different or even frustrating.”

So what are the dont’s? One of the biggest is don’t be too rigid. Try to negotiate. Everyone is making sacrifices during this stressful time, and that includes your kids.

