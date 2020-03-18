OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) –The Village of Oak Park has issued an order requiring residents to shelter in place – effective Friday, March 20 through April 3.
The village said on Twitter that Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb has declared a local state of emergency, and Oak Park Public Health Director Mike Charley also issued a public order that requires residents to shelter in place.
Oak Park said a handful of businesses would be exempt from the order.
“These include businesses that provide essential services, including grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants for delivery and pick up only, laundromats, skilled trades essential to maintaining the safety and sanitation of residences, hardware stores, medical service providers, first responders, transportation providers, government activities and essential social service providers and shelters,” the village said.
No other Illinois jurisdiction has issued such an order. It is not known specifically what prompted the order.
Details developing.