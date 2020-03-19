CHICAGO (CBS)– Three ATMs were stolen from three different Lakeview businesses early Thursday morning.
In all three incidents, five to six men exited three vehicles and robbed the businesses.
According to police, the first incident took place at a tobacco store in the 1000 block of W. Belmont Ave. Police said the offenders broke the front door glass and took the ATM. The offenders then put the ATM in the backseat of a white SUV.
Just 10 minutes later, offenders broke into a bar in the 3700 block of N. Halsted St., stole the ATM and placed it in the backseat of a black sedan.
Just 15 minutes later, offenders broke the glass door of a liquor store in the 3400 block of N. Sheffield Ave. Police said the offenders took the ATM along with cigarettes and several liquor bottles.
No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.