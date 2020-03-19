CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police detective stationed at the department’s Homan Square facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as has a relative of the detective, sources said.
Homan Square is a CPD facility at Homan Avenue and Fillmore Street. It stores evidence and recovered property, and is where the department’s SWAT Unit, evidence technicians, and ballistics lab are stationed.
Sources told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards a detective at Homan Square and a family member have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to the department, Interim Supt. Charlie Beck said the detective’s last day of work was on Sunday, and the individual will remain quarantined at home until medically cleared.
“All members who work in close contact with this individual have been notified and advised to continue to report to work and self-monitor for any symptoms,” Beck wrote.
The superintendent also said the department is working with the Chicago Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure they are using the proper protocols and preventative measures. The department also is urging any employees who feel sick to call the CPD Medical Section at 312-745-5000.
“There is nothing more important than the health and welfare of our police officers so that they can effectively serve and safeguard the people of Chicago,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
The department also is conducting a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the Homan Square facility, including the detective’s work area, and any equipment or vehicles the detective has used.