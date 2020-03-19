CHICAGO (CBS)– To help the public practice social distancing, the Chicago Public Library is temporarily closing some locations and cutting back on services.
By the end of the day on Saturday, 61 branches will shut their doors.
The Harold Washington Library, Sulzer and Woodson regional libraries, along with 17 other branches will be open on a modified schedule Monday through Friday.
Only regional libraries and Harold Washington will be open on the weekend.
The city doesn’t want to close the libraries entirely because some residents rely them as a place to go for basic services.
The following is the list of locations that will remain open with modified hours:
- Harold Washington Library Center
- Sulzer Regional
- Woodson Regional
- Edgewater
- Lincoln Belmont
- Albany Park
- Roden
- West Belmont
- Humboldt Park
- Austin
- Douglass
- Lozano
- King
- Brighton Park
- West Lawn
- Thurgood Marshall
- Whitney Young
- South Chicago
- West Pullman
- Vodak-East Side