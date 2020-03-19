CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and storms are on the way and there is a possibility for severe weather.
Temperatures will climb to the 60s Thursday for the first day of spring. Rain and possible storms could move in later this morning.
Today’s severe risk pic.twitter.com/mssMpJKmxb
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 19, 2020
Severe wind is also a possibility as storms move into the Chicago area, possibly brining hail as well.
Severe wind probability pic.twitter.com/CuOK5qWrdx
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 19, 2020
A chance for severe weather moves in later in the afternoon, brining a cold front. This will knock temperatures down to the high 40s by Friday.