RealTime WeatherShowers, Storms On The Way With A Possibility Of Severe Weather Thursday Afternoon
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, severe weather, storms, thunderstorms, Thursday weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and storms are on the way and there is a possibility for severe weather.

Temperatures will climb to the 60s Thursday for the first day of spring. Rain and possible storms could move in later this morning.

Severe wind is also a possibility as storms move into the Chicago area, possibly brining hail as well.

A chance for severe weather moves in later in the afternoon, brining a cold front. This will knock temperatures down to the high 40s by Friday.