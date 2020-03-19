CHICAGO (CBS)– Malls in the Chicago area are shutting their doors in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
You wont see shoppers at Woodfield, Orland Square, Chicago Premium Outlets or Gurnee Mills.
They are all owned by Simon Properties, who shut the doors Wednesday at 7 p.m. The malls will not be open until at least March 29.
The owners of both Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills and Fox Valley Mall in Aurora announced they are shutting their doors Thursday and hope to reopen April
But some other shopping centers are still welcoming customers.
Water Tower Place on the Mag Mile was technically open Wednesday, for some stores that wanted to do business, but there were few shoppers and little foot traffic.
It was a similar scene at the Roosevelt Collection Shops in the South Loop.
Sores including Old Navy are open, even as most customers choose to stay away.
One employee at a local beauty supply store says that while she isn’t worried about the coronavirus, it still feels strange going into work, while the rest of the city is shutting down.