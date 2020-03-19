CHICAGO (CBS) — With more COVID-19 cases confirmed every day, a coalition of Illinois hospitals is issuing an urgent plea for supplies, especially masks, for protection against the coronavirus.
The Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA) is specifically asking organizations representing the construction industry, dentists, veterinarians and other groups to donate any extra supplies they may have.
More than 200 Illinois hospitals have healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. The IHA is asking them to donate face masks or N95s to local facilities.
“Hospitals all over the state are in jeopardy of potentially running out of critically needed protective medical supplies,” said Illinois Health and Hospital Association President and CEO A.J. Wilhelmi. “With continuing uncertainties about global and U.S. supplies of face masks, we urgently need to find alternative supplies, no matter where they are, so our hospitals can continue to provide life-saving care to current and future COVID-19 patients.”
The request comes as more busiesses, including medical and dental offices are shuttered during the pandemic.
