INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday announced said the state’s National Guard was in action supporting emergency operations and providing personnel to the state Department of Health amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Holcomb signed an executive order Monday activating the Indiana National Guard “to support efforts and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“At this time, the Indiana National Guard is involved in planning, preparation and logistics with other state agencies,” said Rachel Hoffmeyer, press secretary for the governor. “An example of potential future action could be assisting in distributing the hospital supplies the state receives.”
The governor’s office said guardsmen with specific skill sets can work in fields such as medical, logistical, or communications to help support the coronavirus response.
Indiana Guardsmen – both soldiers and airmen – are ready to serve and support the response at Holcomb’s direction, the governor’s office said.
“We stand ready to support our community in every way necessary during emergency responses like this,” Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general for Indiana’s National Guard, said in a news release. “Our troops are trained to support local agencies and aid in easing Hoosiers’ minds during their time of need.”