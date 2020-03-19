CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago company famous for gin and whiskey is lending a helping hand during the COVID-19 outbreak.
KOVAL Distillery in Ravenswood will be manufacturing hand sanitizer in bulk for retirement homes, the medical community and others on the frontline in the fight against the virus.
It won’t be available to the general public.
KOVAL went into action as soon as it got government approval.
Distilleries with licenses to produce alcohol for consumption can’t use it for anything else without permission.