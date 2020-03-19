



Naperville High School and Eastern Illinois product Sean Payton has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media reports, Payton is the first person associated with the NFL to test positive for the virus.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN on Thursday. Payton is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Payton told ESPN that he wanted to come forward with his diagnosis because he wants everyone to “heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside and behave responsibly.”

The 56-year-old coach told ESPN that he didn’t feel well this past Sunday, took a test for the virus on Monday and just received the results on Thursday afternoon.

“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton told ESPN. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.”

Payton told ESPN he is now resting at home and that he is fatigued but he is one of the 20 percent of cases that don’t have a fever or cough. The news comes as the current statewide count for number of cases in Louisiana has reached 347, with eight deaths counted in the state. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added to the reporting stating that Payton had attended a race at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Saturday of last week.

