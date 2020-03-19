



The coronavirus is throwing a wrench into weddings, birthday celebrations, and other highly anticipated plans. That includes a stage 4 cancer patient’s chance to meet her idol.

When COVID-19 wrecked 24-year-old Kennedy Parker’s dream, CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory did her best to salvage it.

During these gloomy days battling a pandemic, you might have to fight to find a silver lining.

We’re told to practice social distancing, but how about getting closer to each other by listening?

Here’s Kennedy’s happy story.

“I didn’t know I was getting tickets,” she said. Tickets to see her favorite artist, Omarion, in concert before cancer hit in 2016.

That’s when Kennedy’s lower jaw was removed and replaced with a bone from her leg.

“I currently have no teeth on the bottom right side of my mouth,” she said.

She recovere, and started work and school again; but something was off a few years into remission.

“I didn’t want to believe it. It just felt as if i was living a nightmare all over again,” she said.

Kennedy’s second cancer journey led her to the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, in Rockford. The non-profit works like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but for young adults.

“When you’re going through something so traumatic and sad, you need something to look forward to,” Kennedy said.

For her, that was Omarion’s Millennium Tour at Wintrust Arena. Kennedy’s wish was to go backstage.

“It even helps the parents because this is something that you guys were able to give her that i couldn’t,” said her mother, Darnesha Evans.

COVID-19 spoiled the plan. All concerts at Wintrust Arena are canceled for now. The Omarion meet-and-greet? Not happening. Neither are five other wishes for Nikolas Ritschel recipients, with seven more in jeopardy.

“It was just something to keep me going,” Kennedy said.

Wait a minute, CBS 2 promised positivity. Lauren Victory got in touch with Omarion’s people, and the rapper recorded a special message for his super fan. Kennedy and her mother freaked out when they saw it.

“If he says your name, I’m gonna die,” Evans said.

Imagine her thrill when that’s exactly what happened.

“What’s up, Kennedy? How you doing? I hope you’re having an awesome day,” Omarion said in the video for Kennedy. A minute of his time to create some sunshine in a foggy time.

Omarion’s people said the concert at Wintrust Arena has been rescheduled for June 27. Kennedy hopes to be done with chemotherapy by then.