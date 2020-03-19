CHICAGO (CBS)– Two emergency room physicians at Rush Oak Park Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, hospital officials confirmed.
According to hospital officials, the two employees are quarantined at home.
“One physician had not been seeing patients for several days prior, when he would have been contagious,” hospital officials said in a written statement. “The other may have had patient and peer contact and we are assessing the overall risk of exposure.”
The hospital is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and advising patients and peers as needed.
On Wednesday, the Village of Oak Park has issued an order requiring residents to shelter in place – effective Friday, March 20 through April 3.
The village said on Twitter that Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb has declared a local state of emergency, and Oak Park Public Health Director Mike Charley also issued a public order that requires residents to shelter in place.