CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers and storms in the Chicago area will continue through the early evening on Thursday, with a better chance for severe storms Thursday evening and into Friday as temperatures climb to near 60 by the end of the day.

CBS 2 Meterologist Robb Ellis reports there is a slight risk for severe storms for the entire Chicago area Thursday night. However, at this time there are no severe weather related watches or warnings in place.

Storms producing gusty winds appears to be the primary threat, though it remains somewhat low. This could mainly occur Thursday night, as a line of storms moves through.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reports a warm front lifting north will pull mild/moist air into our area as temperatures rise into the 60s well after dark. Greater instability across southern Illinois is keeping a Tornado Watch in effect until 11pm for the southernmost parts of the state. A second Tornado Watch for Iowa is closer to the center of low pressure. Winter warnings & advisories are up for Colorado and areas on the cold side of the system.

Once the warm front lifts north of us it opens the door for instability to increase. We could have isolated gusty/strong storms this evening. But it’s looking like the greater chance for severe storms would be near the cold front as it gets closer to us, especially around midnight and a little after that.

There is an isolated tornado and hail threat, though the threat is much higher in southern Illinois and Indiana, as well as farther west into Iowa.

Flooding doesn’t appear to be a threat at this time, though heavy rain can always cause isolated problems.

The first batch of heavy rain and embedded storms arrives Thursday afternoon and continues through early evening.

After that, a few isolated storms could be possible before a line of storms moves through overnight. This remains our best timing for severe storms (8PM to 2AM) as a cold front swings through.

The forecast dries out for Friday, through clouds remain. Gusty winds will bring in much cooler air for Friday, with temperatures in the 30s much of the day; and temperatures will remain chilly for the weekend, though more sunshine is expected.