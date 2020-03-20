Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– The rain will stop and cloudy, dry conditions will follow.

Scattered showers are expected to end by 8 a.m. Temperatures will drop throughout the day and ultimately fall to the upper 30s by 5 pm.

Colder than average temperatures area ahead.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, but temperatures will remain in the mid 30s and low 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Good news, temperatures will climb to the 50s next week.