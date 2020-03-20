CHICAGO (CBS)– The rain will stop and cloudy, dry conditions will follow.
Scattered showers are expected to end by 8 a.m. Temperatures will drop throughout the day and ultimately fall to the upper 30s by 5 pm.
Look at the downward temp trend on this Friday! pic.twitter.com/ybEj1fvA6l
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 20, 2020
Colder than average temperatures area ahead.
More sunshine, but cool temps this weekens pic.twitter.com/6NbRqPeG4F
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 20, 2020
The weekend will be mostly sunny, but temperatures will remain in the mid 30s and low 40s on Saturday and Sunday.
Good news, temperatures will climb to the 50s next week.