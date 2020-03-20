CHICAGO (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic canceled hundreds of flights in Chicago, including a whopping 359 at Midway Airport.
As of 7 p.m. 325 flights were canceled at O’Hare. While it is not unusual to see hundreds of flights canceled at O’Hare, it is rare to see cancellations that high at Midway.
Southwest Airlines today said it was drastically cutting back on the number of flights out of Midway.
It comes three days after the FAA closed the air traffic control tower at Midway International Airport, and moved operations to another facility,
The air traffic control tower at Midway was closed Tuesday evening, and operations for Midway were moved to the Chicago TRACON radar facility in Elgin, after three tower workers tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, the FAA said airport operations would continue at a reduced rate until the situation was resolved.