CHICAGO (CBS) — Even though public officials promised that grocery stores would remain open during the COVID-19 “stay at home” order, and pleaded with people not to rush in a panic to stock up, shoppers packed the stores Friday night.
Aisle six in one grocery tells the story we’re all too familiar with–no toilet paper and no paper towels.
But they aren’t the only racks stripped to the bone in our grocery and convenient stores.
CBS 2 couldn’t find thermometers, face masks, pasta, crackers or ice cream.
People lined up outside wholesale stores and inside grocery stores ahead of the stay at home order announced by Governor Pritzker, official Saturday at 5 p.m. until April 7.
He and Mayor Lightfoot warned against the bulk shopping we saw across the city today because all of these stores will be open during the order.
“It was a madhouse in there,” said one shopper.
No need to panic. No need to hoard.
You’ll still be able to go the grocery store, the convenient store and pharmacy or make a stop at the gas station or pick up some take-out.
One concern we heard from shoppers stocking up? Wanting to have everything they need at home, in case they get sick and have to stay in.