CHICAGO (CBS) — Jet’s Pizza, a Detroit-style pizzeria chain, is offering delivery driver jobs to people who have been left unemployed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Michigan-based Jet’s Pizza has nine restaurants in Chicago and 11 in the suburbs, as well as locations in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
The company said it has hundreds of job opportunities for people who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many Illinois restaurants and bars have had to lay off workers after Gov. JB Pritzker ordered them to shut down dine-in service through March 30. While restaurants and bars may still offer delivery and curbside takeout, the loss of dine-in services has put a major crimp in their bottom lines, leaving many of their employees out of work.
Jet’s Pizza said their delivery drivers can earn an average of $13 – $16 per hour, based on tips and mileage.
To apply, contact a store directly. For a list of restaurants, click here.