CHICAGO (CBS) — With the continuing shortage of COVID-19 testing kits, we have a warning tonight: If you try to go online to find a test kit on your own, beware of potential scams.
U.S. Customs agents at O’Hare International Airport have intercepted packages of medical test kits for a variety of viruses and diseases, including COVID-19.
The test kits were all sent from a company in the the United Kingdom and intercepted on March 17. They were in packages that generally had a COVID-19 test kit along with others that could supposedly test for AIDS, meningitis, MRSA, salmonella and various food additives. None were approved by the FDA. All of them were turned over tothe FDA for a follow up investigation.
Customs officials are now warning about counterfeit home testing kits for COVID -9 that may be promosted online or in direct sales to consumers.
If you have already gotten any of those test kits officials say report them to the FDA and discard them. Because for now they are unproven, and the results are worthless.