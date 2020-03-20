CORONAVIRUSGovernor Pritzker Issues Say At Home Order To Save Thousands Of Lives From COVID-19
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Pam Zekman
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Test Kits, Test Kit Scams

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the continuing shortage of COVID-19 testing kits, we have a warning tonight: If you try to go online to find a test kit on your own, beware of potential scams.

U.S. Customs agents at O’Hare International Airport have intercepted packages of medical test kits for a variety of viruses and diseases, including COVID-19.

The test kits were all sent from a company in the the United Kingdom and intercepted on March 17. They were in packages that generally had a COVID-19 test kit along with others that could supposedly test for AIDS, meningitis, MRSA, salmonella and various food additives. None were approved by the FDA. All of them were turned over tothe FDA for a follow up investigation.

Customs  officials are now warning about counterfeit home testing kits for COVID -9 that may be promosted online or in direct sales to consumers.

If you have already gotten any of those test kits officials say report them to the FDA and discard them. Because for now they are unproven, and the results are worthless.