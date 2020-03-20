CHICAGO (CBS)– One week of home schooling down and four and a half more to go.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago Public Schools will remain closed until April 21st.
That’s raising questions about how this prolonged shutdown will affect everything from testing, to graduation to summer jobs.
If school resumes April 21st, it will be after 20 missed day of class. That, combine with the October strike, will bring the total number of missed school days this year to 30.
A CPS spokesperson said the 20 days will serve as an “Act of God’ and will not have to be made up. As for tests, including advanced placement and the SAT, the school district is working with various agencies to work that all out.
And because these off days will not have to be made up, some principals said they believe that also means graduation dates will likely stay the same.
We talked to father of five Joseph Williams, who says the mayor’s call to keep schools closed another month, is the right one. He said he is working with his kids on school work at home.
Williams recognizes not every parent can afford to do that, so the next few weeks could be quite challenging for hundreds of families across the city.