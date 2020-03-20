CHICAGO (CBS)– COVID-19 testing sites are now becoming more common in Illinois.
A Walmart parking lot in Northlake is slated to be yet another site where people can get tested for the coronavirus without ever leaving their car.
As people filter out of the Northlake Walmart with groceries in hand, they’ll be a parking lot away from the Chicago area’s newest drive-thru testing site.
Plans aren’t set in stone quite yet, but discussions behind the scenes involve possibility of making the test site available to seniors with symptoms, health care workers and public safety.
Drive-thru sites already exist throughout Illinois and all of them following a similar model. Other testing sites include Christ Medical Center, and Advocate Aurora Health Hospitals, in the Chicago area.
Lines of cars can be seen at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
Once you have a doctor’s note, you’ll wait in line until you get to one of the testing tents, where a healthcare professional in protective gear will take swabs from your nostrils
A patient can’t get tested without a doctor’s note, so anyone feeling sick needs to call a doctor first before driving out to a site.
Governor JB Pritzker said that the national guard will be assisting with setting up more mobile testing units.