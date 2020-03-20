



After more than two weeks of asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, sources tell CBS 2 that Gov. JB Pritzker is issuing a statewide “stay at home” order, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday through April 7.

“As this epidemic has progressed, we have had to make some hard decisions,” Pritzker said Friday afternoon. “To avoid the loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives, we must enact an immediate stay at home order for the state of Illinois, so that is the action that I’m announcing today.”

The governor said people will still be able to go out to get food from the grocery, to get medical supplies from the pharmacy, to visit their doctor or healthcare provider, to fill up their car at the gas station, or to go for a run, hike, or walk with their dog. He also said many people will still be able to go to work.

“For the vast majority of you already taking precautions, your lives will not change very much,” Pritzker said. “There is absolutely no need to rush out to a grocery store or a gas station. On Sunday, and Monday, and Tuesday, and every day thereafter, those will be available to you.”

Pritzker said people also can still go out to pick up meals at restaurants. However, he said he’s also ordering non-essential businesses — those that do not sell food or medical supplies — to stop operating, and said anyone who can work from home must do so.

“Left unchecked, cases in Illinois will rise rapidly, hospital systems will be overwhelmed protective equipment will become scarce, and we will not have enough healthcare workers, or hospital beds, or ventilators for the overwhelming influx of sick patients. The only strategy available to us to limit the increase in cases and ensure our health care system has capacity to treat those who become ill is to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the most robust manner possible,” he said.

The governor said he recognizes he is choosing between saving lives and saving people’s livelihoods, “but ultimately you can’t have a livelihood if you don’t have your life,”

“We are doing all that we can to maintain as much normalcy as possible while taking the steps that we must to protect you,” Pritzker said.

Meantime, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov has confirmed the Chicago Police Department has canceled all days off this weekend for officers to prepare for the expected stay at home order.

According to an internal Chicago Police Department memo obtained by CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov, police officers and supervisors assigned to all shifts — including CAPS officers, strategic decision support center personnel, district coordination officers, tactical teams, area saturation teams, gang and gun teams, and administration — will have their regular days off canceled this weekend.

Education and training division personnel and returning service officers (RSOs) detailed to districts effective Friday also will have their days off canceled this weekend, and should report to their district. Recruits detailed to districts effective Wednesday also will have their days off canceled, and should report to their district.

“With the exception of the recruits and RSOs, Area Deputy Chiefs and District Commanders will deploy their additional resources to retail corridors, main thoroughfares and/or other areas that need special attention on fixed posts, foot or mobile patrols (equipment permitting),” the memo states.

Illinois is now the second state to order people to stay home, a day after California issued a similar lockdown order.

West suburban Oak Park also began enforcing a local stay at home order on Friday, after two emergency room physicians at Rush Oak Park Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

Pritzker previously had ordered all Illinois restaurants and bars to shut down dine-in service through March 30, mandated all Illinois schools to close through March 30, and banned all gatherings of more than 50 people. The Chicago Public Schools have since extended their school closures through April 20.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot already had issued an order mandating anyone in Chicago who has tested positive for COVID-19, or who is showing symptoms, to stay home.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois has been growing exponentially in recent days, and public health officials have said they don’t expect the rate of new cases to slow down anytime soon.

The governor is eyeing potential sites that could treat an overflow of patients if hospitals reach capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. A developer on Thursday purchased the shuttered MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, which the state had been considering as a potential overflow site, but it’s unclear what the developer’s plans are.

Meantime, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office announced it will not prosecute cases of non-violent, low-level drug cases, in favor of other crimes during the outbreak.

“By reducing the number of individuals who cycle through police stations and jail on minor offenses, we can mitigate some risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement Friday afternoon.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, the Illinois State Police forensics lab has closed for routine evidence testing, and is only allowing emergency testing in violent crimes cases.