CHICAGO (CBS) — Remember the ice-bucket challenge?
Well now there’s the 100 million mask challenge. A hospital in Washington state is asking people who can sew to help fight the shortage by making protective gear at home.
Oak Park volunteer Dina Ali was inspired by the challenge and decided to take her sewing machine out of storage.
“Here’s a sample I have from the tutorial. This is not perfect. This could be wrong. If I manage to save one sterilized mask and keep it in the healthcare system by giving this to people, I’ll do it. Because the system is so behind.”
Ali said she hopes Illinois will follow Washington’s lead and provide the materials so more people can help.
The CDC said homemade masks can be used as a last resort and their effectiveness is unknown.