CHICAGO (CBS) — A closed Blue Island hospital eyed by the state for potential overflow patients with coronavirus was sold to a private developer Thursday.
The building, formerly MetroSouth Medical Center, was sold to a private real estate development company, Blue Island Mayor Domingo Vargas said.
This comes after CBS 2 Investigators reported Gov. JB Pritzker was exploring closed hospitals as options for patient overflow as the number of people confirmed to have coronavirus increases by the day in Illinois.
The Illinois Hospital Association told CBS 2 it was in communication with Pritzker’s office and the state about using a closed hospital, including potentially MetroSouth Medical Center, which closed in 2019, and former Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park. But none were confirmed at that time.
Pritzker said he is also looking at the possibility of building field hospitals.
It’s unclear how much the developer spent to purchase the property or how it will utilize the space. The hospital is a 13-acre site with three buildings. CBS 2 has contacted the company for more information.
Vargas said included in the purchase was existing equipment left behind, such as emergency room equipment and approximately 120 functional hospital beds. Vargas said the property has potential to house more than 300 patients, but there would need to be renovations involving the remaining beds.
Pritzker has not yet confirmed decisions on sites for potential coronavirus patient overflow.