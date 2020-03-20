BREAKING NEWSGovernor Pritzker Issues Say At Home Order To Save Thousands Of Lives From COVID-19
By Charlie De Mar

CHICAGO (CBS) — What changes are coming with Saturday’s new restrictions placed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has infected hundreds in the state.

CBS 2 Charlie De Mar has a look at life under the new guidelines.

For the vast majority of people who are already taking precautions seriously, the new stay at home order will not change a whole lot for the general population.

What is allowed: Travel for necessary items. Grocery stores, pharmacies, take-out and pet care.

The CTA will run, airports will remain open and garbage will be collected. You can still go outside for a walk, but practice social distancing.

What’s not allowed: Unnecessary trips, meetings and gatherings and visiting private business that offer non-essential services.

City parks and libraries will be also be closed.

